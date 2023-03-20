CASETiFY’s new Push-In Case brings interchangeable charms to your iPhone 14

CASETiFY is now launching its latest form-factor of cases for iPhone 14 series smartphones. The new Push-In Case takes on a fun design that lets you attach a series of charms to the back of your handset while still delivering 4-foot drop protection to Apple’s latest.

Check out CASETiFY’s new Push-In Case

CASETiFY might be known for its pop culture collaborations, but we also love its actual in-house covers, too. Those, after all, are the foundations of the more exciting cases, having come in all kinds of builds so far before being decked out in iconic imagery from the likes of Star Wars, Pokémon, and other series. Now the company is expanding that roster to include what is easily its most unique case yet.

The new CASETiFY Push-In Case arrives for Apple’s latest devices, including all four of the new iPhone 14 series handsets. Previous-generation iPhone 13 smartphones are included, too. Clearly inspired by the likes of Crocs, the case lives up to its name with an interesting design that has some holes punched into the back. These let you insert little charms into the back for some added flare. There are 13 inserts per cover, and they are aligned in a grid on the back.

Each case still provides protection for your handset, with 4-foot drop protection being paired with a raised lip around the front to help keep your device’s screen scratch-free. There are four different colors available for the soft-touch silicone builds, too, with black being joined by more colorful pink, lavender, and cream stylings.

Pricing across the lineup also arrives at more affordable going rates than many of the brand’s other cases. The iPhone 13 model starts at $38, while those looking to score one of the iPhone 14 styles will pay as much as $52 for the Pro Max offering. At launch, there are four different charm packs that include everything from mushrooms and snails to clouds, bears, and even buttered toast. Each pack sells for $22, though when you bundle it with the purchase of a CASETiFY Push-In Case, you’ll be able to save some cash and drop that to $18 for the 5-pack of accessories.

9to5Toys’ Take

There is so much potential here with the new CASETiFY Push-In Case, and I can’t wait to see where the company takes the design. As things stand now, I can really only see younger iPhone owners being interested in the cover, but the more charms that CASETiFY releases, the more appealing the form-factor will become. The company just had a Star Wars collection that I wrote about, and if it can tap into those kinds of iconic properties to release themed charms, you’ll effectively be able to stylize the same case in plenty of different ways down the road.

It’s a form-over-function approach that is about as true to the CASETiFY lineup as we’ve seen, just taken to an extreme that is a first for the brand. I can’t say that I’m entirely sold yet, but I’ll hopefully be getting my hands on the new designs here to check out. At the end of the day, I really just want to see if the customization is going to be worth the bulkier design – and really if it’s even comfortable enough for daily use.

