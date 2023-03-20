LEGO’s new 1,062-piece BD-1 buildable droid falls to $85 low with other 2022 Star Wars kits

Zavvi is now offering one of the very first discounts on one of the more adorable LEGO Star Wars kits from last fall. The new buildable BD-1 Droid is beloved by fans of Jedi: Fallen Order, but also has made appearances in The Mandalorian. And for its brick-built debut, the set is now dropping down to $84.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, like you’d pay over at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $15 in savings. It’s a return to the all-time low and is one of the first chances to save period. As the latest buildable droid from the LEGO Star Wars collection, BD-1 joins like the likes of R2, BB-8, D-O, and other iconic likeness. This droid in particular arrives with 1,062 pieces, which assembles the over 12.5-inch tall model. A near life-sized creation, it features posable legs and a movable head for getting a little more character into your display. We broke down what to expect when the set was revealed last summer, which takes a closer look at the build.

LEGO’s latest 2022 Star Wars sets on sale:

But for the latest from the LEGO collection at large, March 1 just saw a notable lineup of new sets hit the scene for the start of the month. Ranging from the latest in the Star Wars series to theme reboots like Lord of the Rings and even the international superstars of BTS getting the brick-built treatment, there’s plenty of new creations on tap.

More on the LEGO BD-1 droid:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order players can relive their epic adventures when they build and display this LEGO Star Wars version of exploration droid BD-1 (75335) for teenagers aged 14+ years old. Capture authentic details of the little droid helper in LEGO brick style. The head of this posable brick-built model can be tilted back, forward and sideways for maximum cuteness.

