LEGO BD-1 droid joining the Star Wars summer lineup – Here’s our first look

Earlier this week, we got a first look at three new Obi-Wan sets before the LEGO Group officially unveiled the latest creations. Now we’re seeing yet another one of the upcoming Star Wars summer 2022 sets, which will be giving LEGO fans the long-awaited buildable BD-1 droid from Jedi: Fallen Order.

LEGO BD-1 droid revealed!

Each year, the LEGO Group releases a new buildable droid of an iconic character from a galaxy far, far away. Last year saw R2-D2 join the series to follow up the previous entries of D-O and BB-8. Now forgoing the core Skywalker Saga films, the LEGO Group is venturing into the wider world of the Star Wars galaxy to give us BD-1.

Stacking up to 1,062 pieces, the new buildable droid will arrive alongside the other Star Wars summer 2022 sets come August 1. Since debuting in the game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, BD-1 has become a fan-favorite, making the upcoming LEGO set long overdue. In brick-built, there’s a nearly all-white design that’s covered in little details to pull off its look. The set enters with a $99.99 price tag and should be revealed shortly if this week’s past unveils are any indication.

As is usual with these LEGO buildable droids, the set will also include a display plaque to go alongside the actual model. Builders will also have yet another chance to score the new minifigure-scale BD-1 droid that the LEGO Group first revealed with the upcoming Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter.

Today’s reveal also brings the total number of officially-confirmed LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 sets up to four. The new set joins the Obi-Wan Jedi Starfighter and Inquisitor Transport Scythe sets that were revealed earlier in the week and are now available for pre-order, as well as the upcoming Kenobi BrickHeadz. That means over half of the next wave have sets have been confirmed. For those other three upcoming kits, get all of the details in our latest report.

9to5Toys’ Take

Here’s yet another blurry photo of the latest LEGO Star Wars set, but there’s plenty to make out from the image. Alongside just confirming that BD-1 will be joining the LEGO buildable droid lineup, it actually gives us a first look at what to expect.

I am personally loving just how fun the build looks overall. The designers behind this build absolutely delivered on the droid’s iconic looks and all of the little wires and greebles (that we can make out) look to be quite exciting, too. So, until we get an official look at the set, I think it’s safe to say that the LEGO Group has finally delivered something for Fallen Order fans to enjoy.

