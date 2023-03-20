Optoma’s UHD55 True 4K Smart Projector integrates with Alexa/Assistant at $1,199 low

Amazon is now offering the Optoma UHD55 4K Smart Home Theater Projector for $1,199 shipped. Normally going for $1,790, this 33% discount, or solid $591 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this projector, even beating out Black Friday pricing. This true 4K projector will cast a screen with 3,600 lumens which is enough to even see clearly during the day. You will also be able to enjoy HDR content with its support for HDR10 and HLG playback. Further enhancing this Optoma projector is the Alexa and Assistant support so you can integrate the UHD55 into your smart home system with the built-in media player supporting file playback via a USB drive. Gamers will benefit here as well with support for projecting at 1080p240Hz for low latency gaming. In terms of connectivity, you’re looking at two HDMI 2.0 inputs around the back. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Mounting is one of the most important parts of any home theater setup. Make sure your new projector is set up properly with the VIVO Universal Extending Ceiling Projector Mount for $24. This mount is fully adjustable which will allow it to tilt and swivel by 15 degrees with 360 degrees of rotation being possible. There is even a telescoping height adjustment system that will distance the projector between 15 and 23 inches from the ceiling. Installation is easy with the quick-release hooks that “attach and detach by tightening and loosening mounting bolts.”

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. While this model did release just last year, it isn’t one of the latest offerings from the brand. If you want the latest, be sure to check out the Optoma UHD35STx Short Throw True 4K Projector marked down at $1,499, a new all-time low price. This 4K projector has 8.3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels with 3,600 lumens to fight through tougher lighting environments. Being a short throw unit, the UHD35STx can project a 100-inch screen from just three feet away. You’ll find similar support for HDR and HLG content playback here as well as the improved latency and refresh rate while gaming.

Optoma UHD55 Smart 4K UHD Home Theater Projector features:

The UHD55’s color wheel produces brilliant, cinematic color ideal for home entertainment – thanks to Optoma’s 20-year history of craftsmanship in color technology and color calibration. Enjoy vibrant color with 97% DCI-P3 in 3 color mode options – HDR, SDR & HLG.

Compatibility with the HDR10 and HLG content ensures the Optoma UHD55 renders vivid 4K UHD content. Optoma HDR tone mapping combined with Dynamic Black technology presents an optimized image with brighter whites, deeper black levels and realistic colors that jump off the screen for an immersive visual experience.

Experience smarter home entertainment with Optoma’s built-in media player and watch movies directly from your projector without the need of a laptop or PC. Simply use the Cloud-connected File Manager or copy your files to a USB multi-media stick and watch on the big screen. The UHD55 displays true 3D content from almost any source.

