Razer’s Huntsman V2 Gaming Keyboard comes with linear optical switches at $140 low

Amazon is now offering the Razer Huntsman V2 Optical Gaming Keyboard for $139.98 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 30% discount, or solid $60 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. We’ve previously seen this keyboard go as low as $160, but today’s deal drops it an additional $20 for the new low. The model on sale here uses Razer’s linear optical gen 2 switches for quick execution that is enhanced by sound dampeners to have a quiet experience while being very responsive for the 8,000Hz polling rate. You will also have an ergonomic wrist rest to keep your hands comfortable during those long gaming sessions. There are four media keys and a multi-function dial to control music while gaming. Be sure to check out our launch coverage of the Huntsman V2 to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals like this keyboard. Looking to upgrade other parts of your battlestation too? We’re currently tracking the Razer Basilisk V2 Wired Gaming Mouse marked down to $36.50, the lowest price we can find. Using a 20,000 DPI optical sensor, you can adjust the sensitivity on the fly with a dedicated DPI button. Integrated Chroma RGB allows you to synchronize your entire gaming setup with the Razer Synapse program for one coordinated look. Eleven programmable buttons allow for remapping and are also customized through Synapse.

Razer Huntsman V2 Optical Gaming Keyboard features:

Razer Linear Optical Switches Gen-2: Improved with sound dampeners for an even quieter typing experience, the smooth, consistent switches are now also more responsive with up to true 8000Hz polling rate for lower input latency

Ergonomic Wrist Rest: The sturdy wrist support perfectly aligns to the keyboard to relieve pressure on your wrists and feel less fatigued when gaming over long periods

Hybrid On-board Memory and Cloud Storage: Be match-ready regardless of the situation when you can save and activate up to 5 on-board memory profiles, while building a library of macros and settings to call upon with cloud storage

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!