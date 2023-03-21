Anker’s can-sized Capsule II Smart Portable 720p Projector returns to $400 low (Save 25%)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is currently offering its Capsule II Smart Portable 720p Projector for $399.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $530, this solid $130 discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. Shipping with Android TV 9.0, the Capsule II will provide direct access to your favorite streaming apps with integrated speakers making this an all-in-one package you need for movie night. The 720p resolution and 200-lumen power of the projector are on the low end, but given this is the size of a large beverage can, it is more than acceptable for on-the-go movies. Located around the back is an HDMI input so you could even play games or content from your laptop with the built-in Chromecast allowing wireless casting from your phone. Be sure to check out our hands-on review and keep reading below.

While you can place this projector essentially anywhere, you may be outdoors or don’t have a convenient place to set it. In that case, you can use some of your savings here to grab the official Anker Nebula Tripod for $48. This compact aluminum tripod weighs only 9.5 ounces and can be set up within a minute so you can focus on watching your movies. It can support a maximum weight of 5KG even when it is at its tallest height of 15.7-inches. The swivel ball head here will allow you to position the projector exactly where you need it to be as well.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking for a more permanent option for your home theater? We’re currently tracking the Optoma UHD55 4K Smart Home Theater Projector marked down to $1,199, the new all-time low price. This true 4K projector will cast a screen with 3,600 lumens which is enough to even see clearly during the day. You will also be able to enjoy HDR content with its support for HDR10 and HLG playback. Further enhancing this Optoma projector is the Alexa and Assistant support so you can integrate the UHD55 into your smart home system with the built-in media player supporting file playback via a USB drive. Gamers will benefit here as well with support for projecting at 1080p240Hz for low latency gaming. In terms of connectivity, you’re looking at two HDMI 2.0 inputs around the back.

Anker Nebula Cosmo Capsule II Smart Portable Projector features:

Immersive Audio: Premium Scan-Speak transducers reproduce every moment in pulse-pounding clarity for all to hear.

Android TV 9.0: Unleash a universe of entertainment possibilities with Android TV. Personalize your Capsule II mini projector with over 5,000 apps, including YouTube, Hulu, Twitch, and more.

Ideal in the Home: Stay entertained at home with Capsule II’s 100-inch image. Watch movies, take online classes, or keep the kids entertained with hours of cartoons and educational videos. The possibilities are endless.

