Dock iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2 on Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 2-in-1 charging stand at $85

Amazon is now offering the Belkin 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand for $84.99 shipped. Available in two styles, today’s offer amounts to $15 in savings from the usual $100 going rate. It’s only the second discount of the year, is the best in over 2 months, and matching the 2023 low. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 or 13 series handset alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds thanks to its upright design. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then be sure to head below for more.

While it won’t be able to refuel two devices at once, you might as well score Belkin’s MagSafe charger bundle now that it’s on sale for just $13. It delivers 7.5W speeds to your iPhone 14 with much of the same magnetic build as the stand above. This is as notable of an alternative as they come for those who don’t need the upright form-factor and just want to bring home a new MagSafe charger for less.

If you’re looking to take the MagSafe charging with you away from the nightstand or desk, OtterBox’s new iPhone 14 power bank is also on sale for the very first time right now. This second-generation model arrives with MagSafe passthrough charging to stand out from the competition, and lands at $41 from its usual $80 going rate.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time with this MagSafe 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. You get the most effortless charging experience yet with MagSafe technology and up to 15-watt fast wireless charging. Leveraging MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 series device on the charging stand for a secure connection in portrait or landscape mode.

