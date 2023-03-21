PNY’s 7,500MB/s XLR8 2TB M.2 Gen4 SSD hits above its pay grade at new $140 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the PNY XLR8 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive at $139.99 shipped. This model started life at an exorbitant $450 before coming down to earth in mid 2022 at around the $225 range. While PNY is currently offering this model with a $140 regular price, the listings on the brand’s site seemingly go all over the place with the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon before today at $160. You might find some less than desirable third-party sellers with it for a touch less than today’s lead deal, but we can’t find anywhere we would actually buy it for less than $140 right now. For further comparison, we featured this model at $166 right at the top of the year and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a Gen4 7,500MB/s internal from a trustworthy brand for under $140. Head below for details on the specs.

The PNY XLR8 will upgrade just about any M.2 PCIe Gen4-ready system with notable 7,500MB/s speeds and backwards compatibility with previous Gen3 motherboards as well. Ideal for “demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads,” it also ships with a 5-year limited warranty and makes for a notable upgrade for folks that don’t require the built-in heatsink.

PNY XLR8 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal SSD features:

Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the extreme performance you demand

The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 7,500MB/s seq. read and 6,850MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards

The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s

Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads

Backed by a 5-Year Limited Warranty or TBW with support from our US based technical support team

