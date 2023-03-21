PNY’s 7,500MB/s XLR8 2TB M.2 Gen4 SSD hits above its pay grade at new $140 Amazon low

PNY XLR8 CS3140 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the PNY XLR8 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive at $139.99 shipped. This model started life at an exorbitant $450 before coming down to earth in mid 2022 at around the $225 range. While PNY is currently offering this model with a $140 regular price, the listings on the brand’s site seemingly go all over the place with the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon before today at $160. You might find some less than desirable third-party sellers with it for a touch less than today’s lead deal, but we can’t find anywhere we would actually buy it for less than $140 right now. For further comparison, we featured this model at $166 right at the top of the year and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a Gen4 7,500MB/s internal from a trustworthy brand for under $140. Head below for details on the specs. 

The PNY XLR8 will upgrade just about any M.2 PCIe Gen4-ready system with notable 7,500MB/s speeds and backwards compatibility with previous Gen3 motherboards as well. Ideal for “demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads,” it also ships with a 5-year limited warranty and makes for a notable upgrade for folks that don’t require the built-in heatsink.

And for those that do, check out some the ongoing offers we are tracking on heatsink models below:

PNY XLR8 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal SSD features:

  • Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the extreme performance you demand 
  • The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 7,500MB/s seq. read and 6,850MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards 
  • The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s 
  • Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads 
  • Backed by a 5-Year Limited Warranty or TBW with support from our US based technical support team

