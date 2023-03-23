CORSAIR’s M65 Ultra Wireless Gaming Mouse features sensor fusion at $100 (Save 23%)

Amazon is currently offering the white colorway CORSAIR M65 RGB Ultra Wireless Gaming Mouse for $99.99 shipped. Normally going for $130, this 23% discount or solid $30 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for the white colorway while coming within $20 of the all-time low tracked for any colorway. The M65 RGB Ultra is equipped with a CORSAIR MARKSMAN optical sensor capable of up to 26,000 DPI resolution and 650 IPS tracking, ensuring every flick is caught. What makes the M65 stand out from the crowd is the integrated 6-axis gyroscope and accelerometer which allows for better lift-off detection and can even be configured to control your games within the CORSAIR iCUE software. This mouse is compatible with CORSAIR’s SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS system and low-latency Bluetooth with up to 120 hours of battery life when using Bluetooth. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $35. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99g. The HERO 12K sensor is said to deliver “up to 10x the power efficiency over other gaming mice” with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to keep your gear charged at your desk? We’re currently tracking the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Charging Stand marked down to $37.50, the second-best price to date. iOttie’s latest charging stand arrives for Pixel 7/Pro owners thanks to its Made for Google certified design that can refuel two devices at once. Its main 15W upright Qi charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top off Pixel buds and other earbuds.

CORSAIR M65 RGB Ultra Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Make all your clicks count with the CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS Tunable Gaming Mouse, boasting a durable aluminum frame and hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS for sub-1ms latency. Experience pinpoint accuracy powered by a 26,000 DPI MARKSMAN optical sensor and optical OMRON switches, while sensor fusion technology enables convenient tilt gestures for in-game actions.

