iOttie’s Made for Google iON Wireless Duo 15W charger falls to $37 at Amazon (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Charging Stand. Now marked down to $37.31 shipped, today’s offer lands at 25% off the usual $50 going rate. It’s only the second offer of the year and matches our previous mention from over a month ago. This is the second-best price overall, too. iOttie’s latest charging stand arrives for Pixel 7/Pro owners thanks to its Made for Google certified design that can refuel two devices at once. Its main 15W upright Qi charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top off Pixel buds and other earbuds. You can also get more insight on the whole experience in our hands-on review.

If recharging two devices at once isn’t a must for your new nightstand upgrade, going with Anker’s popular PowerWave 10W Qi Stand is a great alternative. Not only will you still benefit from the upright charging position, but this option is also more affordable thanks to the under $20 price tag it carries on Amazon.

Or for those who would just prefer to plug in your Pixel 7/Pro when it comes time to refuel, this week is also seeing a discount on Google’s official 30W USB-C charger kit. This bundle includes everything you need out of the box, with the 30W wall adapter itself being paired with a USB-C cable to handle charging up all of Google’s latest handsets. Now marked down to $27, we’re also tracking the first chance to save since the new Pixel 7 series handsets were released from the usual $35 going rate.

iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Stand features:

The iON Wireless Duo is the solution to all your charging needs. Engineered for maximum efficiency, the iON Duo is capable of powering two devices simultaneously. It smartly integrates two charging stations with a stand + pad combo, for wirelessly fast charging Qi-enabled smartphones and accessories like smartwatches and headphones. The stand features a fabric-wrapped design, overlaying two Qi coils which allow for ideal viewing in both portrait and landscape mode, at a 65-degree tilt.

