LEGO 2K Drive races onto PS5, Switch, more this spring as a new AAA driving adventure game

Today, the 2K Games in partnership with the LEGO Group is launching the latest brick-built video game. Hitting the road as something of a spiritual successor to the popular late ’90s game LEGO Racers, LEGO 2K Drive arrives with even more kart customization, co-op and online racing, and tons of courses to traverse when it launches on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X later this spring.

LEGO 2K Drive puts builders in the fast lane

LEGO 2K Drive is finally here and ahead of its launch later this spring, we can finally talk about what to expect from the latest LEGO racing game. Taking a more open-world approach to the high octane action, the AAA driving adventure game starts with a story mode that sends drivers around various locations and biomes in the game’s sprawling Bricklandia.

The game does have the usual flare you’d expect from a kart racer, with LEGO 2K Drive also filling its various courses with power-up abilities. On top of just racing around to bring home the cup from the game’s tournament mode, there will also be minigames to win, challenges to complete, and collectibles to track down.

And because this is, of course, a LEGO video game, 2K Drive will feature over 1,000 bricks to help customize your ride. From tailored designs for different environments to tons of color combos, stickers, flairs, and other add-ons, there are plenty of ways to fine-tune some of the already wacky rides like monster trucks, burger cars, and even boats. Not to mention, recognizable vehicles from actual LEGO themes like City, Creator, Speed Champions, and more. It is worth noting that at this time licensed builds won’t be showing up. So don’t get your hopes up of driving around in a Batmobile or any Star Wars-inspired rides.

Keeping up with the spirit of past LEGO games, 2K Drive will also supplement its single player action with co-op gameplay. There’s both online matches as well as 2-play split-screen, giving you the option to play with friends or against other racers around the world. As for the latter, you’ll be able to race against up to six players at a time.

There’s also the Drive Pass that 2K mentions. As of now we’re still waiting to learn exactly just how this DLC pass will stack up, but the company at least notes that we’ll be learning more in the near future. I’d expect to see new vehicles, maps, minifigures, and customizations rolled out somewhat regularly with the pass.

Launching later this spring

Launching on May 19, LEGO 2K Drive will arrive as the latest video game based around the physical interlocking bricks. It’ll launch on nearly all consoles, with PS4 and PS5 being joined by Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The standard edition will be launching at $59.99 for both physical and digital copies. From there, 2K is stepping up the action with an Awesome Edition that enters at $99.99. This includes some added goodies, as well as one year of Drive Pass access. And if that isn’t awesome enough for you, the Awesome Rivals edition clocks in at $119.99 and includes even more in-game items on top of everything else the plain Awesome edition does.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!