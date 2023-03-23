Twelve South’s BookBook Case covers your 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro in leather at $67 low

Amazon is now offering the latest Twelve South BookBook Vol 2 Cover for Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $67.19 shipped. Typically fetching $80, you’re looking at the first Amazon discount on this recent release and one of the first-ever overall markdowns. It clocks in at an Amazon all-time low with $13 in savings. Covering your iPad Pro in Twelve South’s signature handcrafted leather, this BookBook case lives up to its name with a design that draws inspiration from old school book covers. There’s room inside for your M2 iPad Pro as well as the companion Magic Keyboard, with a zippered design for keeping everything in place. Dive into our launch coverage of the newer cream interior style for a better idea of what to expect, and then head below for some additional info.

If you want to bring much of the leather build quality and unique design to your everyday carry accessories, Twelve South’s CaddySack is also on sale at Amazon right now. Down to $39.99 from its usual $50 going rate, this is one of the first discounts in months at 20% off. Twelve South’s CaddySack organizes all of the gear in your everyday carry with a leather exterior. On the inside, you’ll find various straps for securing all kinds of gear from cables and chargers, to dongles and more. So if you’re looking to get your bag in order now that the world is starting to open back up, CaddySack is worth a look for doing it in style.

On top of all of the actual iPad discounts up for grabs in our guide, this week is also seeing some notable savings on must-have accessories. The second-best price to date is now live on Apple Pencil 2, which lands at within $1 of the all-time low at $90 and is now joined by the best price cut of the year on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Following a drop down from $299, you can now score the improved typing experience for $229.

Twelve South BookBook Cover features:

BookBook Cover for iPad is a handcrafted genuine leather cover for iPad and its attached keyboard, like the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard. Tucked inside this cover that looks like a vintage book, your iPad and keyboard are protected by hardback covers, a rigid spine, reinforced corners and dual zippers. Not to mention, BookBook disguises your iPad, helping protect it from theft.

