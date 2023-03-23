Apple Pencil 2 complements all of this week’s iPad deals at $90 (Save $39), more from $80

After we’ve seen discounts land across nearly the entire iPad lineup go on sale over the past few weeks, Amazon is marking down pricing on the companion Apple Pencil 2. Marked down thanks to the second-best discount to date, you’re now looking at an $89.99 shipped sale price. This is down from $129 in order to land within $1 of the all-time low. The $39 in savings has only been beaten twice before this year, too. Compatible with everything from the just-released M2 Pro models to iPad Air 5 and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. There’s also the unique new hov

Also joining the more recent model, Amazon is also offering the Apple Pencil with USB-C Adapter on sale. This one drops down to the second-best price to date much like the discount above, and lands at $79.99 in the process. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at $19 in savings as well as only the second chance to save since being refreshed with the bundled USB-C adapter last fall. It delivers the same overall experience as the original Lightning-only model, just with charging capabilities more in line with the latest iPads from Apple. The in-house stylus offers precision input that makes it ideal for note taking, drawing, and plenty of other creative tasks, and the entire package recharges over the Lightning plug at the bottom. Though you are getting the extra USB-C adapter in the box, too.

Now that we’re over halfway through the week and our Apple guide is filling up with all of the best discounts, we have three notable iPad offers in particular to check in on. Those who want the latest and greatest M2 iPad Pro can lock-in some of the best discounts yet on the 12.9-inch models at up to $200 off. Or if you can live with previous-generation performance via the M1 model, Best Buy is clearing out stock with as much as $699 in savings attached. But you could just skip the pro feature sets altogether and go with the more affordable 10.9-inch iPad. This one is now an even better value at $50 off, dropping to the all-time low for only the third time at $399.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!