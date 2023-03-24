Protect your AirPods Pro 2 this spring with Spigen’s MagSafe Armor case at the $18 low

If you’re looking for some MagSafe-compatible protection for your AirPods Pro 2 case this spring, summer, and beyond, we have a deal to check out today. The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Tough Armor MagFit AirPods Pro 2 Case for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Carrying a $40 MSRP directly on the Spigen site, this model has more regularly sold in the $23 range at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we have tracked. This is also the first deal since early January. Featuring the brand’s Air Cushion technology for drop and shock protection, it houses your precious AirPods Pro 2 case in a hard shell so you don’t damage anything on spring/summer adventures this year. MagSafe and wireless charging-ready, you’ll find cutouts in all the right places and an included carabiner as well. More details below. 

If the model featured above seems a bit too chunky and overly protective for your needs/taste, we have detailed a number of options from the brand that come in at around the same price, from the fabric-wrapped variants to Spigen’s next-generation Classic iPod Shuffle-style case, and more. Just be sure to also check out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on Spigen’s Urban model at $17.50 too. 

Just looking for some thin silicone coverage to safeguard against scratches and the like? Scoop up one of these BRG cases at under $10 Prime shipped instead. 

We are also still seeing a solid deal on the previous-generation  AirPods 2 at just $90 if you know anyone that might be looking to score a set of Apple buds for under $100. And the rest of this week’s Apple hardware deals are right here

Spigen Tough Armor MagFit AirPods Pro 2 Case features:

  • Strong built-in magnets for secure MagSafe wireless charging compatibility. [NOT compatible with Apple Watch Charger]
  • Included carabiner for easy portability and everyday carry. Cutouts on side for lanyard compatibility
  • Certified protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection. Solid protection designed to protect from drops/scratches
  • Supports the visibility of the LED power light for quick battery status updates
  • Precisely designed for Airpods Pro 2 (2022)

