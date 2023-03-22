Spigen’s Urban Fit wraps your AirPods Pro in wireless charging-compatible fabric at $17.50

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Urban Fit AirPods Pro Fabric Case in black for $17.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly $30, this is more than 40% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also more than $5 below our previous mention and the best price we have tracked on this particular model via Amazon. While you can get the new AirPods Pro 2 inside of these, according to reports, there is no lanyard connector cutout and the Urban fit specifically for Apple’s latest earbuds sells for $30 right now. But for folks who don’t mind or are still using the original pros, the textured fabric-wrapped case is now marked down to one of the best prices ever with a soft microfiber lining to hug your Apple earbuds case, and LED cutout, and full wireless charging support. Head below for more details.

Looking for an affordable Spigen case specifically to house your AirPods Pro 2? We have featured a number of them you can check out, from the updated MagFit lineup with MagSafe action to the new Classic iPod Shuffle-style model that sells for $19 Prime shipped. The latter of which is detailed right here, but you could also just grab one of those even less pricey BRG covers for under $10 and call it a day as well.

If you’re not interested in paying for Apple’s (frankly amazing) AirPods Pro 2 for some reason or other, some of the standout headphone deals below might catch your eye:

Spigen Urban Fit AirPods Pro Fabric Case features:

Minimal look with a premium knit fabric and PC lining

Soft microfiber inside keeps case clean and scratch-free

Open and raise feature for easier access

Supports LED light and wireless charging

Precisely Designed for Airpods Pro Case Cover

