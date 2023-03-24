Keep 2023 fitness goals rolling with up to $350 off Echelon connected bikes, more from $150

As part of its latest Echelon fitness gear sale, Amazon is now offering the brand’s EX-15 Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $500, this is a solid $100 price drop and the best we can find. Over the past year or more, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of a limited $350 offer over the Black Friday deal season in 2022. The EX-15 is one of the more affordable Peloton alternatives out there (especially today) while still managing to deliver a comprehensive connected riding experience at home. Features include “32 levels of silent precise resistance,” adjustable toe cages, a large cushioned seat, padded handlebars, and a nice holder for your tablet or smartphone to follow along with guided workouts. Over at Connect the Watts, you can get a better idea of what to expect from the Echelon machines and be sure to head below for more price drops.

Amazon Echelon home gym sale:

Echelon EX-15 Smart Connect Indoor Bike features:

This bike is designed for everyone and every home. With a modern design and small footprint, the EX-15 Bike provides a high intensive work out without taking over your space. The bike is solid, stable and stays in one place as you pedal, but it will take your at-home workout to new heights! 32 levels of silent precise resistance lets you vary your workout intensity – Fully adjustable toe cages on the pedals for a secure fit – Extra-large cushioned seat offers comfortable riding – Powder-coat frame for resistance to scratches – Padded handlebars are slip-resistant. With a membership you get live and on-demand classes for beginning to advanced riders ranging from 5-45 minutes long. Choose from endurance, climbing, HIIT, scenic rides and many others from our world class instructors. One membership works for all machines, including our bikes, rowers, treadmills and Reflect fitness mirrors. You also get access to our Fitpass programs which include yoga, strength, pilates, boxing and much more!

