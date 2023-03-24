Meet Lululemon’s new blissfeel 2 running shoes designed to take workouts to the next level

Did you know that Lululemon carries shoes? They currently offer five different styles, and all of the shoes were made for the women’s foot in mind. The brand just launched a new and improved style called the blissfeel 2 Running Shoe. This new style was made to focus on fit and comfort, with a motto stating “made to take women further.” The shoe features a seamless frame that extends through the heel to create a cradled sensation. It also has a 3D-moulded midfoot panel that adds stability to every stride. Keep scrolling to find out even more details about Lululemon’s blissfeel 2 shoe, and you will want to check out our guide to the Lululemon Like-New program as well.

Tara Davis-Woodhall, Olympic long jumper, mental health advocate, and lululemon ambassador states, “When I’m running in blissfeel 2, I feel like I can go the distance. I’m supported on my feet and ready for the journey.”

Meet Lululemon’s blissfeel 2

The blissfeel 2 was designed to go the distance and prepared for the long or short hauls you have in mind. These shoes were also made for indoor or outdoor runs however, and it does feature a durable, segmented outsole ideal for pounding the pavement. One of the most notable differences between the chargefeel is that it features a new, layered textile that contours your foot. It also has eight new colorways to choose from with logos throughout for a stylish touch. Plus, if you like a cohesive look, Lululemon has an array of apparel options in the color hues available as well. You can find the blissfeel 2 for $148, and Lululemon does state that, those with a wider foot should consider going up a half size.

Chargefeel low workout shoe

For $10 less you can check out the chargefeel low workout shoes that were designed for running and training. This style has a dual-density cushioning that gives you the bounce you need for running and the agile support you need for training. It also has a pressure-mapped outsole that helps to deliver traction and flexibility as well. The chargefeel comes in seven color options including a highlighter yellow coloring that’s very on-trend for the spring season.

Restfeel slide

For post workouts, the restfeel slides are a no-brainer. These cushioned slides were made to help keep your feet comforted and supported after those grueling workout sessions. It also has a heel-to-toe rubber outsole that gives you traction on about any surface. They’re available in five color options and priced at $58.

