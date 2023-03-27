Score a year of Microsoft 365 Family with a $50 Amazon gift card for $100 today

Update: This deal is live once again for today only. Details are as follows.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deal of the Day, Amazon is offering 1-year Microsoft 365 Family subscriptions with a $50 Amazon gift card for $99.99 shipped. The 1-year 365 Family package regularly costs $100 directly from Microsoft, so you’re essentially scoring a FREE $50 Amazon gift card by subscribing with today’s Gold Box offer. We did see this same bundle for $94 over the Black Friday season last year, but this is otherwise the best we have tracked in several months and a no brainer if you’re looking for a 365 sub right now. It includes Microsoft’s suite of productivity apps (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, more) for up to six users on PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Android devices. This package also comes with 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage for each person “so they can easily access, edit, and share files and photos across all devices.” More details below.

The gift card above comes in physical form inside a mini envelope with no expiration date. And keep in mind, you’ll need to manually cancel the Microsoft 365 Family sub after your year is over if you don’t want to pay for another one. While the overall value is better on today’s lead deal, if you don’t need access for six users, you can score a year of Microsoft 365 Personal for $70 shipped. There’s also no gift card taking this route, but it includes everything else you get above for a single user.

If it’s the mobile apps you’re after, we have plenty of those waiting for you in today’s roundups. All of the Mac and iOS price drops courtesy of Apple’s App Stores are organized for you right here. As for the Android software, the most notable deals from Google Play have also been collected for you in this afternoon’s roundup.

Microsoft 365 Family Amazon promo features:

WHAT’S INCLUDED: Microsoft 365 Family 12 month subscription with auto-renewal for digital download and $50 Amazon Gift Card delivered by mail

Gift Card is affixed inside a mini envelope. Gift Card has no fees and no expiration date. The Gift Card you receive may not have the denomination displayed on the actual gift card.

With 12 months of Microsoft 365 for up to six people, you and your family can have the tools to create, organize, and get things done.

Bring out your best with premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Your subscription includes 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage for each person you share with, so they can easily access, edit, and share files and photos across all devices.

