Pad & Quill’s leather MacBook backpack with pull-out cord organizer folio now $149 off at $446

Justin Kahn -
mac accessoriesPad & Quill
$149 off $446
Gladstone leather MacBook backpack

Joining ongoing price drops on its TechFolio cable organizers, Pad & Quill is now offering sizable discount on its Gladstone Luxury Leather MacBook Backpack. The handmade luxury piece regularly fetches $595, but you can now knock 25% or nearly $149 off the going rate to land one for $446.25 shipped. Simply use code Tech25 at checkout. This model released a couple months ago and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked at about $30 less than the launch deal. Looking to stow your everyday carry, MacBooks up to 16-inches in sizes and anything else you might need to cart around in style, it’s certainly not the most affordable option out there but Pad & Quill backpacks are made to last a lifetime with a 25-year warranty – I have one going on 7 years old that looks even better now. It will be carrying your MacBooks, iPads, and more for years to come. Head below for more details. 

You’ll find plenty of leather MacBook backpacks on Amazon for a whole lot less than today’s featured deal. But you almost certainly won’t be getting a handmade piece of American craftsmanship with the high-grade leather, the upholstery-grade herringbone fabric lining, rivet closures, and the built-in Techfolio with removable cord organizer Pad & Quill is selling here

On the other side of the backpack spectrum, Bellroy just unleashed its latest adventure-ready model to take you from the streets to the mountains and back this spring and summer. Everything you need to know about the new Bellroy Venture Ready Pack 26L is waiting in our launch coverage from late last week. 

Pad & Quill Gladstone Leather MacBook Backpack features:

One hundred sixty-five years ago, Edward Cole of England submitted a patent for “An Improvement In The Frames Of Traveling Bags” and thus was born the Heritage Gladstone Briefcase Bag. Since then, it has been adopted by people from all walks of life, from Prime Ministers to Physicians to savvy businessmen and even airline pilots. We are proud to bring this tried and true design to Pad & Quill leather bags.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Pad & Quill

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

SwitchBot’s Wi-Fi hygrometer/thermometer combo in...
Review: Bowers & Wilkins’ new Pi7 S2 earbud...
Finally get into PC gaming with this i7/RTX 3080 deskto...
Save 25% on Instant’s Solo single-serve K-Cup and...
Today’s Android game and app deals: OK Golf, ROOM...
Satechi launches 20% off spring sale on nearly all of i...
Finally switch to a battery-powered string trimmer with...
Hasbro Force FX Star Wars collectibles on sale: Darksab...
Load more...
Show More Comments