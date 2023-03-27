Pad & Quill’s leather MacBook backpack with pull-out cord organizer folio now $149 off at $446

Joining ongoing price drops on its TechFolio cable organizers, Pad & Quill is now offering sizable discount on its Gladstone Luxury Leather MacBook Backpack. The handmade luxury piece regularly fetches $595, but you can now knock 25% or nearly $149 off the going rate to land one for $446.25 shipped. Simply use code Tech25 at checkout. This model released a couple months ago and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked at about $30 less than the launch deal. Looking to stow your everyday carry, MacBooks up to 16-inches in sizes and anything else you might need to cart around in style, it’s certainly not the most affordable option out there but Pad & Quill backpacks are made to last a lifetime with a 25-year warranty – I have one going on 7 years old that looks even better now. It will be carrying your MacBooks, iPads, and more for years to come. Head below for more details.

You’ll find plenty of leather MacBook backpacks on Amazon for a whole lot less than today’s featured deal. But you almost certainly won’t be getting a handmade piece of American craftsmanship with the high-grade leather, the upholstery-grade herringbone fabric lining, rivet closures, and the built-in Techfolio with removable cord organizer Pad & Quill is selling here.

On the other side of the backpack spectrum, Bellroy just unleashed its latest adventure-ready model to take you from the streets to the mountains and back this spring and summer. Everything you need to know about the new Bellroy Venture Ready Pack 26L is waiting in our launch coverage from late last week.

Pad & Quill Gladstone Leather MacBook Backpack features:

One hundred sixty-five years ago, Edward Cole of England submitted a patent for “An Improvement In The Frames Of Traveling Bags” and thus was born the Heritage Gladstone Briefcase Bag. Since then, it has been adopted by people from all walks of life, from Prime Ministers to Physicians to savvy businessmen and even airline pilots. We are proud to bring this tried and true design to Pad & Quill leather bags.

