Bellroy’s adventure-ready MacBook backpack arrives with hidden gear pocket and drop front access

Bellroy, makers of all-things Apple and tech gear carriers, iPhone cases, and much more, is ready to introducing its new backpack known as the Venture Ready Pack 26L. An updated, enhanced, and expanded version of the more compact Venture carrier it released last year, Bellroy is looking to keep things safe from the elements and organized on all of your spring and summer journeys this year with its new Venture Ready Pack. Head below for a closer look at the new Bellroy backpack.

Bellroy’s new backpack – the Venture Ready Pack 26L

The new Venture Ready Pack, as the name suggests, is looking to accompany you and your EDC, tech gear, and more on adventures for years to come.

This versatile crowd-pleaser has dual storage sections that keep essentials at hand, and the rest stowed and streamlined.

The internal 26L main compartment features a series of zipped smaller pockets alongside a padded sleeve large enough for up to 16-inch MacBooks and laptops. The “drop front access” allows users to unzip the bag halfway to easily get at the main compartment while a full unzip provides a stable lay-flat experience for easy packing and unpacking.

We angled the zipper on this pocket so that, whether the front flap is up or down, you can unzip it without things falling out. Because there’s no detail too small.

Around the outside, you’ll find a hidden external valuables pocket with key clip joined by an exterior water bottle/tripod pocket with an adjustable webbing (drainage slips in case of spillage included) and a bike light loop – it’s as ready for hiking and camping trips as it is for heading out into the wild to capture content, on drone expeditions, and more.

Holding it all up, Bellroy is implementing an adjustable sternum strap alongside contoured padding on the back panel and harness system:

Dual-density foam in both the back panel and shoulder straps gives you great stability and impressive softness, while the ventilation channel keeps you cool.

Features at a glance:

Quick-access top pocket with internal organization

Padded 16” laptop sleeve, and letter-sized document slip

Two stretch mesh zip pockets

Elevated stretch mesh side pocket

Hidden external valuables pocket with key clip

External water bottle / tripod pocket with adjustable webbing loop

Dropdown front panel for easy packing

Contoured padding on the back panel and harness system

Adjustable sternum strap

Bike light loop

Water-resistant coated zippers

Backed by our 3-year warranty

The new Bellroy Venture Ready backpack comes in three colorways – Midnight, NightSky navy, and Bronze – at $259 shipped. And just for comparison’s sake, the previously available 22L model is starting from $169 via the official Amazon storefront right now.

More of the latest from Bellroy:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!