Pad & Quill’s gorgeous new handmade leather MacBook backpack and brief now up to $119 off

After debuting its new Apple Watch pilot strap, Pad & Quill has now launched its latest Gladstone leather MacBook backpack and the Slim Briefcase variant. We have been big fans of its handmade leather carriers for several years – I still use its roll top leather backpack some six years later and it just look better and better with age – with the latest Gladstone releases delivering what I would call a very high-end look and a gorgeous attention to detail throughout. These well-made bags certainly aren’t the most affordable options out there, but with the discount code you’ll find below they get a lot less pricey.

New Gladstone leather MacBook backpack and brief

The new Gladstone leather MacBook backpack is the real highlight of the latest releases for me. The brand makes and currently sells a number of duffles, brief-style carriers, and over-the-shoulder messenger bags, but the new Gladstone backpack really stands out in the collection.

If previous releases are any indication (and they most likely are with a brand like this), you’re looking at a sumptuous American full-grain leather build available in a darker Chestnut color or the light Whiskey variant. As we have come to expect from Pad & Quill, this handmade pack delivers upholstery-grade herringbone fabric lining, sailcloth stitching, and a notable 25-year leather warranty.

Alongside the ultra-wide hinged opening, tuck-away padded shoulder straps, and luggage handle holder, this leather MacBook backpack also feature a sort built-in Techfolio with removable cord organizer. A particularly nice touch for a bag like if you ask me and wonderful add-on alongside the dedicated up to 16-inch MacBook Pro padded pocket, the brand has essentially installed one of its cable and accessory organizers directly in the bag as you can see above.

One hundred sixty-five years ago, Edward Cole of England submitted a patent for “An Improvement In The Frames Of Traveling Bags” and thus was born the Heritage Gladstone Briefcase Bag. Since then, it has been adopted by people from all walks of life, from Prime Ministers to Physicians to savvy businessmen and even airline pilots. We are proud to bring this tried and true design to Pad & Quill leather bags.

It’s certainly not a cheap leather MacBook backpack at $595, but it’s also one that will almost certainly look better with age and is covered for 25 years. Best of all you can land one at $119 off the going rate using the code below alongside the new Gladstone Slim Leather Briefcase:

