Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th Gen iPad hits $210 all-time low, Smart Folios at $63

After seeing a collection of iPads and companion accessories go on sale last week, Amazon is now adding one more to the list with a discount on the Magic Keyboard Folio for 10.9-inch iPad. Designed for Apple’s new mid-range iPadOS experience, this accessory now sells for $210.41 shipped. Marking only the second discount to date since launching last fall, today’s offer lands at $39 off the usual $249 going rate. It marks a new all-time low at $18 under our previous mention, as well. Bringing Apple’s signature Magic Keyboard Folio experience to its latest iPad form-factor, the 10.9-inch version arrives with a white coat of paint that covers the folio design. It’s comprised of a 2-piece design that lets you magnetically detach the keyboard from the back cover, letting you alternate from more productive workflows to just propping up your device for binge watching shows and more. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Also on sale today, Apple’s official Smart Folio for 10th Generation iPad now sells for $63 in several styles. Down from $79, this is matching the all-time low with 20% in savings attached. Wrapping your 10.9-inch iPad in one of Apple’s official cases, the Smart Folio protects both the front and back of your device. On top of doubling as a stand for watching videos or taking notes, the folding folio cover provides sleep and wake functionality. It also magnetically snaps to the back of your device and features a soft polyurethane material to round out the package.

On top of all of the actual iPad discounts up for grabs in our guide, this week is also seeing some notable savings on must-have accessories. The second-best price to date is now live on Apple Pencil 2, which lands at within $1 of the all-time low at $90 and is now joined by the best price cut of the year on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Following a drop down from $299, you can now score the improved typing experience for $229.

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio features:

The Magic Keyboard Folio is the perfect iPad (10th generation) companion. It features an incredible typing experience with a scissor mechanism, a built-in trackpad to handle tasks with precision, and a 14-key function row for easy access to shortcuts. The versatile two-piece design includes a detachable keyboard, a protective back panel with stand that both attach magnetically to iPad.

