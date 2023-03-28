Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Laid-Back Camp, SkySafari 7 Plus, and more

Tuesday’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting for you down below the fold. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are tracking on the official Apple Watch Milanese Loop bands as well as Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro and everything else you’ll find in our curated discount hub right here. As for the apps, highlight tiles include Sliding Puzzle, Laid-Back Camp Virtual Motosu, SkySafari 7 Plus, Rush Rally 3, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Encarda: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Future Ludo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FlorkOfStickers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Laid-Back Camp Virtual Motosu: $13 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $13 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $26 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Defense : The Gate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Proloquo2Go AAC: $130 (Reg. $250)

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $39, Tears of the Kingdom pre-order $60, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Fun Fair: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AI Anime Filter: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iA Iconic: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Egyptian Senet: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Siralim Ultimate: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sumire: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Lost Horizon 2: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Loop The Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Orchestra: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 10: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac:Speedio: Internet Speed Test : FREE (Reg. $10)

More on Laid-Back Camp Virtual Motosu:

Together, Nadeshiko (you!) and Rin embark on a new camping adventure at Lake Motosu, taking pictures and trying lots of delicious food. Set near scenic Mt. Fuji, Nadeshiko, Rin & co. encounter a variety of unique situations. Join them for a short 3D adventure game (each version is about the length of an anime episode), where the fully voiced characters and vibrant scenery will make you feel like you’re really there!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!