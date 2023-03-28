Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $39, Tears of the Kingdom pre-order $60, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. In celebration of today’s gameplay presentation of the highly-anticipated The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (in just over one-hour’s time), we thought it would be fitting to highlight the deal Walmart is offering on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Regularly $60, you can now land the near-perfect Zelda experience for $38.99 shipped. That’s $1 below our previous mention and the lowest total we can find on the must-play Switch title. If you haven’t played this one yet for some reason, or know someone who hasn’t, you have just over a month to dive in and catch up before Tears of the Kingdom’s currently scheduled release in mid May. And as we mentioned above, Nintendo is set to dish out a good chunk of actual gameplay for its new adventure game coming up at 10 a.m. ET – all of the details you need are right here – and if you’re looking for a deal on your pre-order, here’s how to do it at $59.99 ($10 off). Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Direct showcase!
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $38 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection $25 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII (original) $8 (Reg. $16)
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $38 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove 3DS $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle $23 (Reg. $31.50)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $70)
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Village $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 70% off
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- Hades physical edition $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Forspoken $50 (Reg. $70)
- Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Xbox $5 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
GDC 2023 starts today and Microsoft is offering 12 FREE demos of unreleased games to try out
Nintendo adds Kirby’s Dream Land 2, BurgerTime, more to base tier Switch Online library
Cities: Skylines goes out with a bang, getting multiple DLCs ahead of sequel’s release
Official Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game and sticker pack now live from $299
Bethesda officially announces Starfield release date, new trailer, upcoming showcase, more
