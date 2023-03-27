Elgato’s Key Light Air delivers custom lighting to your setup at $110, its second-best price of 2023

Amazon is offering the Elgato Key Light Air for $109.99 shipped. You’d normally spend $130 for the Key Light Air, with today’s deal coming in at $20 off and marking the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If your home office or Twitch streaming space doesn’t have enough light, then it’s very likely you appear a bit more grainy or dark. That’s where the Elgato Key Light Air comes in. Delivering up to 1,400 lumens of brightness at a color temperature of 2900K to 7000K so you can really dial in the look for exactly what you need. It’s Wi-Fi-enabled so you can control the light from either a smartphone app or from your Windows/macOS computer. Learn more about how I use Elgato’s lighting gear in my streaming setup and then head below for more.

Are you on a tighter budget or just want something that’s a bit simpler? Well, this ring light is available for just $30. While not Wi-Fi-connected, and you won’t be able to dial the color in with quite as wide of a range, you’re saving $80 here, which is quite a bit of cash to leave in your pocket.

If you need a new computer to run your streams, then be sure to check out this i7/RTX 3080 desktop that’s on sale for $1,950 today. Down $250 from its normal going rate, Acer’s Predator desktop packs 1TB of NVMe storage and 2TB of standard HDD room to keep your games and media offline and ready to go at any time. But, if that’s too expensive, then we have other desktops on sale from $837.50, so check out our roundup for all the ways you can save.

Elgato Key Light Air features:

Wi-Fi Enabled: Switch on/off and fine-tune light settings via the app on Mac/Windows/iPhone/Android

1400 Lumens: Effectively illuminate your workspace and dim to a subtle glow

2900 – 7000 K: Adjust color temperature from sunset amber to arctic blue

80 Premium Osram LEDs: Deliver constant intensity while keeping cool

Box contents: 1 x Key Light Air, Power Supply, Telescopic Pole and Base, Quick Start Guide

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!