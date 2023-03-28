PNY’s high-capacity 4TB 7,500MB/s internal SSD hits $330 Amazon low, more from $140

Joining an ongoing price drop we spotted on the lighter 2TB variant about a week ago, Amazon has just knocked the price of the PNY XLR8 CS3140 4TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 Internal Solid-State Drive down to $329.99 shipped. Starting life at a whopping $900, these days the brand’s high-capacity model carries a $380 regular price tag. With today’s deal, you’re knocking another $50 off that to deliver a new Amazon all-time low price. If you’re looking for some substantial internal storage inside your PC, today’s deal is worth a look. Now one of the more affordable 4TB models that can hit that 7,500MB/s range, this is a notable NVMe Gen4 solution with a solid 5-year warranty. More details below.

As we mentioned above, if the 4TB capacity and price tag are overkill for your machine/needs, the 2TB model while it’s down at $140 shipped might hit the sweet spot here. Specs and features are otherwise the same as detailed above, just with a much lighter price tag.

If, however, you’re looking for something with an integrated heatsink, or just one you can stick inside of a PlayStation 5 (they are still in-stock and shipping at Amazon), the deals we have on CORSAIR’s PS5/PC-ready heatsink PRO 2TB Gen4 Internal SSD are worth a look. Still down at a new Amazon all-time low, you can land one of these from $155 with all of the details you need waiting right here.

PNY XLR8 internal SSD features:

Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the extreme performance you demand

The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 7,500MB/s seq. read and 6,850MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards

The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s

Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads

Backed by a 5-Year Limited Warranty or TBW with support from our US based technical support team

