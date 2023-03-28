PNY’s high-capacity 4TB 7,500MB/s internal SSD hits $330 Amazon low, more from $140

Joining an ongoing price drop we spotted on the lighter 2TB variant about a week ago, Amazon has just knocked the price of the PNY XLR8 CS3140 4TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 Internal Solid-State Drive down to $329.99 shipped. Starting life at a whopping $900, these days the brand’s high-capacity model carries a $380 regular price tag. With today’s deal, you’re knocking another $50 off that to deliver a new Amazon all-time low price. If you’re looking for some substantial internal storage inside your PC, today’s deal is worth a look. Now one of the more affordable 4TB models that can hit that 7,500MB/s range, this is a notable NVMe Gen4 solution with a solid 5-year warranty. More details below.
As we mentioned above, if the 4TB capacity and price tag are overkill for your machine/needs, the 2TB model while it’s down at $140 shipped might hit the sweet spot here. Specs and features are otherwise the same as detailed above, just with a much lighter price tag.
If, however, you’re looking for something with an integrated heatsink, or just one you can stick inside of a PlayStation 5 (they are still in-stock and shipping at Amazon), the deals we have on CORSAIR’s PS5/PC-ready heatsink PRO 2TB Gen4 Internal SSD are worth a look. Still down at a new Amazon all-time low, you can land one of these from $155 with all of the details you need waiting right here.
PNY XLR8 internal SSD features:
- Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the extreme performance you demand
- The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 7,500MB/s seq. read and 6,850MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards
- The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s
- Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads
- Backed by a 5-Year Limited Warranty or TBW with support from our US based technical support team
