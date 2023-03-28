Shargeek’s STORM2 Slim power bank sports a 130W USB-C port at $135 low (Reg. $200)

Taking Twitter, TikTok, the rest of the Internet, and even 9to5 by storm, the Shargeek lineup of portable chargers have recently emerged as a popular option for powering up away from home. Now the brand’s official Amazon storefront is offering some discounts to refresh your everyday carry this spring. Headlining is the STORM2 Slim 130W 20,000mAh Power Bank at $135.32 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer is arriving at a new all-time low at $65 off. This is also notably below our previous $159 mention, as well. Sporting a 20,000mAh internal battery, the STORM2 Slim packs a 130W output into a slick, see-through form-factor. There’s a single USB-C port that can dish out power to MacBooks and iPhones alike, which also handles refueling the internal battery. A built-in display rounds out the package for monitoring remaining battery life or current power draw. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review from the start of the year for a closer look. Head below for more.

If you can get away without as capable of a power output, the Anker PowerCore Essential 20K is a more affordable option. While there isn’t that novel transparent design like the model above, you’ll find a similar 20,000mAh internal battery paired with dual USB-A outputs and a USB-C input for refueling. Plus, there’s a much more affordable $40 price tag attached.

Anker also gave the lead Shargeek offering a run for its money last fall with one of its most capable power banks to date. Its PowerCore 24K 140W arrives with even more juice thanks to a 24,000mAh internal battery that is outfitted with some high-speed ports to actually use all that power on everything from MacBooks to iPhones and more. Time and time again we’ve highlighted just how much of a game changer this battery is, and our Tested with 9to5Toys review explores that further.

Shargeek STORM2 Slim features:

Shargeek STORM2 Slim 100w power bank continues the transparent design by displaying itself from the inside out. The see-through design portable battery reveals its sophisticated internal structure including equipped battery and circuit layout, showing the beauty of technology. The portable phone charger’s on-display power management system visualizes the battery life, output distribution, running temp, battery temp, operation hours, working ports, etc. in a clear, concise, and intuitive way, showing you the whole process of charging.

