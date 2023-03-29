Today’s Android game and app deals: Brotato, Access Code Zero, Bad North, and more

Wednesday afternoon is here and so are the best Android game and app deals of the day. Just make sure to quickly scope out the price drops we are tracking on Google’s latest Nest Wifi Pro 6E routers as well as the $300 discounts Amazon has on Samsung’s 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S8+ Android tablet. As for the apps, highlight deals include Brotato: Premium, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, Peace, Death! 2, Access Code Zero, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Brotato:

A top-down arena shooter roguelite where you play a potato wielding up to 6 weapons at a time to fight off hordes of aliens. Choose from a variety of traits and items to create unique builds and survive until help arrives. The sole survivor: Brotato, the only potato capable of handling 6 weapons at the same time. Waiting to be rescued by his mates, Brotato must survive in this hostile environment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!