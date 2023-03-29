Google’s latest Nest Wifi Pro 6E routers see cert. refurb discounts from $135 (Orig. $200+)

Best Buy is now offering one of the first chances to save on Google’s latest Nest Wifi Pro Wi-Fi 6E mesh router systems thanks to Geek Squad refurbished markdowns. Headlining is the brand’s most capable off the shelf system, with a 3-node package dropping to $289.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $400 going rate that you’d pay over at Amazon and marking only the third discount so far. We originally saw it go on sale back in January, with today’s offer landing at $30 less. The $110 in savings stack up to a new all-time low, as well.

Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router system arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest networking tech. This 3-node package sports Wi-Fi 6E support that can provide 6,600-square feet of whole-home coverage with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. And if you can live with only two nodes, that package now rests at $199.99, down from its $300 price tag to mark a new all-time low. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

If you can get away with a little less coverage than what’s provided by the lead deal, the single node Google Nest WiFi Pro router delivers much of the same experience for less. Also on sale courtesy of Amazon, the system drops to $134.99 from its usual $200 going rate. That is also delivering a new all-time low at $65 off and a rare chance to save on Google’s latest. This model can dish out 2,200-square feet of Wi-Fi 6E coverage and can be expanded in the future to fill deadzones in your coverage down the line.

Over in our networking guide this week, we have some notable solutions to refresh the home Wi-Fi for less. All also on sale, we’re tracking price cuts on everything from Wi-Fi 6E mesh systems from TP-Link to standalone 802.11ax routers with 2.5GbE and much more. Our guide is packed with all-time lows, the best prices of 2023, and other all-around rare chances to save on all kinds of gear if the Google offerings just aren’t what you’re looking for out of a home Wi-Fi upgrade.

Google Nest WiFi Pro features:

Google Nest Wifi Pro gives you super fast, reliable WiFi 6E coverage for your entire home.[1] One WiFi router provides up to 2200 square feet of fast, reliable WiFi[2], and you can customize your setup to create a mesh WiFi system for the coverage you need. It automatically adjusts your WiFi network’s performance to keep things running smoothly. It’s so smart it can monitor and diagnose common issues on its own. And it has privacy and security features to help keep you and your family safe.

