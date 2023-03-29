Save 40% on CORSAIR’s Xbox-licensed HS75 XB Dolby Atmos Wireless Headset at $90 low

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR HS75 XB Wireless Gaming Headset for $89.99 shipped. Normally going for $150, this 40% discount or solid $60 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this model, beating the previous low mentioned by $20. This is also the first real discount we’ve seen since September 2022. Shipping with support for Dolby Atmos surround sound on PC and your Xbox, the custom-tuned 50mm drivers allow you to hear “excellent sound with the range needed to hear everything on the battlefield.” This headset is officially licensed for Xbox which means you won’t have to connect any dongles to the console for the headset to connect wirelessly. You’ll also be able to communicate with teammates thanks to the fully detachable microphone that itself will filter out background noise. As this is a wireless headset, you can expect up to 20 hours of battery life while gaming with recharging handled over the USB-C port. Head below for more.

If you’d rather save some cash, you could instead go with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset at $45. Unlike the CORSAIR headset, the Kraken only uses a 3.5mm audio/microphone combo plug making it cross-platform compatible. The microphone on this headset retracts inside the left earcup to stay out of the way when not in use. Audio controls are also in-line with this headset rather than being on the headset itself. You still get 7.1 surround sound when you use the headset on a PC. Both headsets feature design keys to prolong comfort during long sessions.

CORSAIR HS75 XB Wireless Gaming Headset features:

The CORSAIR HS75 XB WIRELESS Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X and Xbox One immerses you in the game with incredible Dolby Atmos and directly connects to your console without the need for a wireless adapter. Custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver accurate, detailed audio, while a fully detachable, noise-cancelling microphone ensures you’re heard loud and clear on the battlefield.

