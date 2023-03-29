SanDisk’s new Extreme microSD cards with 190MB/s speeds hit best prices yet from $10

Ahead of World Backup Day at the end of the month, Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on SanDisk’s recently-refreshed Extreme microSD cards headlined by the 512GB capacity model at $47.99 shipped. Having hit the scene at the $109 price point last fall, we’ve more recently been tracking a $65 going rate. That makes today’s offer deliver 27% in savings while also amounting to a new all-time low at $2 under our previous mention. Other capacities are also on sale and detailed below. Delivering one of the latest microSD cards from SanDisk, its new Extreme series steps up to 190MB/s transfer speeds compared to the 160MB/s speeds offered the last time around. That makes these more than capable of handling 4K and even 5K footage, as well as serving as extra storage for your Android smartphone, Nintendo Switch, and more.

SanDisk Extreme microSD cards:

And with World Backup Day just around the corner, the savings are already beginning to go live on plenty of other storage options. One of the more versatile options on the market, PNY’s high-capacity 4TB 7,500MB/s internal SSD is just as equipped for upgrading your gaming rig as it is your PS5. It’s down to the best price ever on Amazon thanks to a $330 sale price, and is joined by some other markdowns at $140.

SanDisk Extreme microSD card features:

Save time with card offload speeds of up to 190MB/s powered by SanDisk QuickFlow Technology (Up to 190MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. 4K and 5K UHD-ready with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) (Compatible device required. Full HD (1920×1080), 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), and 5K UHD (5120 X 2880) support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors.

