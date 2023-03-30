Today’s Android game and app deals: Kingdom Two Crowns, Wreckfest, Mindz, and more

Thursday afternoon has arrived and with it a fresh batch of Android game and app deals. But before you check those out below, be sure to scope out the deal we are tracking on Lenovo’s new IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook now that it has dropped to a new all-time low at $130 off. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Kingdom Two Crowns, Kingdom: New Lands, Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, Wreckfest, Despotism 3k, Mindz – Mind Mapping, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Kingdom Two Crowns:

Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro strategy game with a minimalist feel wrapped in a beautiful, modern pixel art aesthetic. Play the role of a monarch atop their steed and recruit loyal subjects, build your kingdom and protect it from the greedy creatures looking to steal your coins and crown.

