Samsung’s PRO Plus 512GB microSD with 10-yr. warranty returns to all-time low at $50 (Reg. $75)

B&H is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC for $49.99 shipped. This model launched at $109 and since dropped down to carry a $75 regular price at Amazon and directly from Samsung. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find at $9 below the current Amazon listing. The up to 160MB/s microSD remains a notable pro-grade option at a price like today’s when it comes to upgrading your camera, drone, and gaming setups. The U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds and A2 app-loading are joined by Samsung’s six-proof protection as well. The brand says it can handle “up to 72 hours in seawater” alongside safeguards against extreme temperature, x-rays, magnetic environments, and unfortunate drops with a 10-year limited warranty attached. Check out our hands-on review of Samsung’s latest speed-focused microSDs right here and head below for more details.

As of right now, even the slower 512GB Evo Plus Samsung card is going for a few bucks more than today’s lead deal. You could drop the capacity down to save some cash, but in that case you might as well look at the faster pro variants as well that are currently starting at $15 Prime shipped on Amazon or the SanDisk deals we are tracking:

You’ll also want to check out the ongoing price drops live on SanDisk’s microSD cards we featured recently. These models clock in at even faster speeds than the Samsung variants and are currently starting from just $10 Prime shipped on Amazon.

Then dive into the ongoing price drops and all-time lows we are tracking on portable SSDs including Samsung’s USB-C 1TB and 2TB T7 Shield models.

Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro. Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s, let you shoot more photos faster and 4K videos look sharp with UHS-I Interface. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space for hi-res photos, must-have apps, and all the media you want. Get extra drone memory that will allow you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

