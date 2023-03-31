Amazon’s 4-series 50-inch 4K Fire TV hits 2023 low at $260 (Reg. up to $470), more from $240

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVHome Theater
2023 low From $240
Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day and joining the World Backup Day sale, Amazon has now knocked the price down on its 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV. Alongside ongoing price drops on over sizes (below), the 50-incher is now going for $259.99 shipped. That’s 42% off the regular $450 list price it carries at Amazon, but it sometimes goes for as much as $470. Today’s deal is $20 below our previous mention and a new 2023 low. Amazon’s Fire TVs, especially the 4-series and new 2-series models, make for great casual displays that won’t break the bank. They are definitely not loaded with all the bells and whistles, but you still score a 4K display, three HDMI inputs, Alexa voice control, and direct access to streaming services. Head below for more details. 

More Amazon Omni and 4-Series Fire TV deals:

Check out the latest additions to the Amazon Fire TV lineup right here and then dive into the ongoing price drop on Hisense’s U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google TV at $502 off as the MLB season gets underway. 

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV features:

  • Brilliant 4K entertainment – Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.
  • Scenes that leap off the screen – 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD.
  • Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote – Press and ask to find favorite apps, movies, and shows, plus check the weather, sports scores, and more.
  • Watch what you want – Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.
  • All your entertainment in one place – Watch live and free TV, play video games, and stream music.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Home Theater

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Tesla vs Love...
Pokémon’s new Scarlet and Violet expansion offic...
Today’s best game deals: God of War Ragnarök $39...
Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch hits $171 low (Save $12...
Score a $30 Amazon gift card with a 1-year Microsoft 36...
Land a 2-pack of meross BR30 Siri-ready HomeKit smart c...
Wyze’s new smart Cam v3 Pro with 2K recording and...
Columbia drops new markdowns up to 60% off: Boots, jack...
Load more...
Show More Comments