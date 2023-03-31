Amazon’s 4-series 50-inch 4K Fire TV hits 2023 low at $260 (Reg. up to $470), more from $240

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day and joining the World Backup Day sale, Amazon has now knocked the price down on its 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV. Alongside ongoing price drops on over sizes (below), the 50-incher is now going for $259.99 shipped. That’s 42% off the regular $450 list price it carries at Amazon, but it sometimes goes for as much as $470. Today’s deal is $20 below our previous mention and a new 2023 low. Amazon’s Fire TVs, especially the 4-series and new 2-series models, make for great casual displays that won’t break the bank. They are definitely not loaded with all the bells and whistles, but you still score a 4K display, three HDMI inputs, Alexa voice control, and direct access to streaming services. Head below for more details.

More Amazon Omni and 4-Series Fire TV deals:

Check out the latest additions to the Amazon Fire TV lineup right here and then dive into the ongoing price drop on Hisense’s U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google TV at $502 off as the MLB season gets underway.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV features:

Brilliant 4K entertainment – Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.

Scenes that leap off the screen – 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD.

Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote – Press and ask to find favorite apps, movies, and shows, plus check the weather, sports scores, and more.

Watch what you want – Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

All your entertainment in one place – Watch live and free TV, play video games, and stream music.

