Hisense’s U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google TV is $502 off for MLB opening day at $898

With the MLB season kicking off today and the March Madness Final Four games on the horizon from the College Basketball front, now’s a perfect time to refresh your home theater with a new game-ready screen. Just in time, Amazon is now offering the Hisense U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV for $898 shipped. Normally fetching $1,400, today’s offer is delivering only the third notable chance to save at $502 off while matching the all-time low. It was last on sale at the very beginning of the year. As one of last year’s Hisense 2022 smart TVs, its U8H series arrives centered around a mini-LED panel that in this case measures 65 inches. Packed into the 4K display is 1,500-nit peak brightness backed by HDR10+, as well as Dolby Vision and a 120Hz native refresh rate. Then all of the Google smart TV features provide effortless access to all of your favorite services, with four HDMI ports rounding out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google. Head below for more.

Update: If you’re looking for a quick and easy 55-inch TV that won’t break the bank, Walmart is now offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $328 shipped. Regularly up to $700 at Walmart and usually fetching that much or more at Amazon, this one typically sells for $450 at Best Buy and is now at least another $122 off. Four HDMI inputs, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, Variable Refresh Rate tech with AMD FreeSync, and compatibility with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant highlight the features here.

If you’re not entirely sold on a 65-inch TV, Amazon offers the smaller 55-inch version of Hisense U8H TV for a more affordable price. This model delivers all of the same Google Smart TV features, mini-LED panel, and a March Madness-ready panel, just for less at $698. There’s no savings attached, but this does get you in on a new home theater experience without spending as much cash.

There’s even more capable options out there right now for outfitting the home theater with some new gear, too. One of those more notable solutions has LG’s 120Hz 65-inch OLED Gallery Smart TV marked down to one of the best prices yet at $1,797. Not only is that $580 off, but you’re also getting a bundled $180 gift card in the package to make this an even more enticing way to refresh your TV this spring.

Hisense 65-inch 4K mini-LED Smart Google TV features:

Like 4K great, but better. The 55U8H has our exclusive ULED technologies. They boost color, contrast, brightness, motion we could go on. It’s the TV your old TV wants to be. Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations bring vibrant images to life in a way non-QLED TVs can’t. Ultra Motion and 120Hz Native Refresh Rate.

