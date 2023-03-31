Cut the cord and go wireless with CORSAIR’s K70 Pro Mini gaming keyboard at $122 (32% off)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR K70 Pro Mini Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $121.72 shipped. Normally $180 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at 32% off and beats our last mention by an additional $3. At less than $2 above the all-time low on Amazon, you’ll find that this is a new second-best price that we’ve seen there. This wireless keyboard is perfect for more compact spaces thanks to its 60% form-factor. It has swappable MX switches so you can easily change things up for a different feel in the future. With Cherry MX Speed switches pre-installed, you’ll find both per-key and 360-degree LightEdge RGB lighting on this keyboard. Plus, the K70 Pro Mini lasts up to 32 hours on a charge with the lighting turned on or 200 hours with the illumination off. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings to work and pick up CORSAIR’s Harpoon RGB Wireless gaming mouse that’s available for $60 at Amazon. While that might be a buck or two more than you save above, this will help finish the conversion from wired to wireless at your setup. Plus, since it’s also from CORSAIR, you’ll be able to use the same iCUE desktop software to customize both your new keyboard and mouse.

Further pursue a cord-free setup by picking up CORSAIR’s HS75 XB Dolby Atmos wireless gaming headset. Officially licensed for Xbox, it’ll also work with PC making it a great option for your gaming computer. Down to $90, this marks a new low that we’ve tracked and saves a total of $60 from its typical going rate. You can also swing by our PC gaming guide to find other great ways to save on battlestation upgrades as we head into the weekend.

CORSAIR K70 PRO Mini Wireless RGB 60% Mechanical Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – White is big on both performance and customization, connecting with hyper-fast, sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, Bluetooth®, or USB. CHERRY MX Red mechanical keyswitches are easily swappable with any MX-compatible switches for a customized gaming and typing experience. Durable PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO keycaps and an aluminum frame are illuminated by per-key RGB backlighting with a 360° LightEdge. CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology transmits keystrokes up to 8x faster over USB wired mode. With up to 200 hours of battery life, the K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS delivers customized performance, no strings attached.

