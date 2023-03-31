Score a $30 Amazon gift card with a 1-year Microsoft 365 subscription at $70

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now bundling a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription with a $30 Amazon gift card for $69.99. Available as a digital download on both Mac and PC, you’re looking at $30 in savings thanks to the credit off the usual $70 price tag you’d pay for the subscription alone. It’s the best value we’ve seen this year and one of the first discounts since last fall in any right. Scoring a single machine 12 months of access to the Microsoft suite, you’re getting Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, amongst other programs and services like 1TB of OneDrive storage. This is a notable package for outfitting a new machine with the latest tools from Microsoft to power through the end of the semester or just to get actual work done from on Macs and PCs. Head below for more.

As far as bringing any of the Microsoft apps to your workflow, today’s discount above is as good as it gets. There are multi-year plans that sell for a touch less per 12 months, but those lack the bundled gift card that makes the 1-day offer all that more compelling.

For other ways to upgrade your machine with some new productivity software, be sure to check out all of the marked down Mac programs in our apps and games roundup. You’ll find plenty of different discounts for your Apple setup, be it a macOS machine or just the iPad or iPhone you do work from.

More on Microsoft 365 Personal:

Bring out your best with premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Easily access, edit, and share files and photos across all devices with 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage. Keep it all together with Outlook, an ad‑free app for your email, calendars, to‑do lists and contacts plus security tools that keep your information protected.

