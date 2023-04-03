Amazon’s latest Echo Dot with Clock hits $40 low (Save 33%), Echo Show 10 at $195, more

Joining just about every other corner of Amazon’s stable of in-house devices seeing discounts for spring, the latest collection of Echo Dot Alexa speakers are now getting in on the deals. This time around, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries over from the just-released 5th Gen models to more budget-friendly offerings that all start from $20. Our top pick this time is discounting the just-released Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock for only the fourth time. Now down to $39.99, this recent debut would more typically set you back $60. Now down by 33%, this is marking an all-time low for only the second time. It’s the first time we’ve seen this deep of a discount land in 2023, and the lowest since Black Friday at $5 under our previous mention.

Amazon’s new Echo Dot 5th Gen arrives with much of the same spherical design we’ve seen in the past, but packs some improved tech to justify the refresh. Inside is a new sound system that makes this the best sounding Echo Dot to date with clearer vocals and deeper bass. The built-in LED display shows you the time, but now can also display weather stats, songs, alarms, and other info to complement all of the usual Alexa features. Head below for discounts on the other new Echo Dot 5th Gen models and more.

Other Echo Dot deals:

Joining the spring discounts on the standard Alexa experiences from Amazon, the retailer is now also offering the latest Echo Show 10 Smart Display for $194.99 in two different colorways. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at the second-best offer to date at $55 off. This comes within $15 of the all-time low last set on Black Friday, and is only the second discount since. Not to mention, its a 2023 low. Centered around a 10.1-inch screen, this is one of the larger additions to Amazon’s Echo Show family enters with a unique design that can move around to follow you on video calls and more. There’s of course all of the Alexa features you’ve come to know and love alongside a built-in Zigbee hub for pairing smart lights and accessories.

The savings also continue over to Amazon’s lineup of in-house smart accessories. These went on sale last week, and are dropping plenty of first-party add-ons to any of the Alexa experiences above to the best prices of the year. Headlining, Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor drops to $55 from its usual $70 going rate alongside other gear like smart plugs, lamps, and more from $20.

Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock features:

Enjoy an improved audio experience compared to any previous Echo Dot with Alexa for clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound in any room. The improved LED display shows you the time, alarms, weather, song titles and more. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and others or via Bluetooth throughout your home.

