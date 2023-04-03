Today’s Android game and app deals: Star Vikings Forever, Behind the Frame, more

Reg. $1+ FREE+
Star Vikings Forever

Monday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now waiting for you down below. Just be sure to check out the new all-time lows we are tracking on the Samsung Galaxy S23/+/Ultra handsets from $700 while you’re at it. As for the apps, highlight deals include Star Vikings Forever, Whispering Willows, Behind the Frame, 911 Operator, PDF Tools: Scanner & Editor, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Star Vikings Forever:

Build Your Strategy. Squash Space Snails. Be a Star Viking. In Star Vikings Forever you will build your team of spacefaring Vikings to take on the evil scourge of intergalactic snails in a fun and nearly endless stream of challenging puzzles. Best Indie at Google Play Best of 2017, Finalist at the Google Play Indie Games Festival, Winner for “Best Game Design” at the Brazilian Independent Games Festival, and “Most Offensive Game Ever” at the Space Snails Game Conference. Star Vikings Forever is a humorous Puzzle/RPG developed by the award-winning creators of Chroma Squad, Dungeonland, and Relic Hunters Zero.

