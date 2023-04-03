HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 wired/wireless gaming mice feature 26,000 DPI, now available from $60

Today, HyperX is releasing its Pulsefire Haste 2 wired and wireless gaming mice to the world for purchase. Announced back at CES 2023, the Pulsefire Haste 2 is the perfect upgrade to your gaming setup as we head into the spring and summer. With up to 100 hours of gameplay per charge on the wireless model and 8000Hz polling on both versions, this mouse has a lot to offer for its $60 starting price. Ready to learn more? Head below for everything we know about the latest HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 wired and wireless gaming mice.

Upgrade your desk with the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse

HyperX has made the two versions of the Pulsefire Haste 2 basically the same mouse, whether you get the wired or wireless models – of course, outside of the cord-free design of the slightly more expensive version.

Both mice feature the HyperX 26K sensor, which offers “precise tracking and optimal sensitivity,” thanks to its 26,000 DPI and 650 IPS tracking speed. You’ll also find “new and reliable” HyperX switches, which provide a “tactile and audible feedback” with a life span of up to 100 million clicks. Both mice will be available in black and white and include grip tape, a super-flexible paracord cable, and virgin PTFE skates to ensure you have the best experience possible. Both models also feature the ability to customize the mouse using the HyperX NGINUITY software, where you can program the buttons, customize DPI settings, and personalize the RGB lighting.

However, in addition to the wired versus wireless function, the corded HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 features an 8,000Hz polling rate, while the wired one isn’t specified, so that’s a difference to keep in mind. On top of that, the wireless model can go for up to 100 hours on a single charge and weighs in at just 61g while delivering dual-mode wireless pairing. This means you can connect the wireless Pulsefire Haste 2 to your computer either over Bluetooth or through the included 2.4GHz dongle, depending on what’s better for your setup.

Pricing starts at $59.99 for the wired version in both colors and goes up to $89.99 for the cord-free HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse.

9to5Toys’ Take

HyperX is continuing to deliver a solid experience without breaking the bank. The fact that you can get an 8,000Hz polling rate in addition to all of the same features of the wireless model for just $60 with the corded Pulsefire Haste 2 is pretty great. All in all, this mouse would be a solid choice for your gaming setup, thanks to its customizability and lightweight design.

