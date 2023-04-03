HyperX Clutch Wireless PC/Android gamepad with 19-hr. battery matching all-time $42.50 low

After just going hands-on with its brand new wired variant, Amazon is now offering the HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller for $42.50 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a solid 15% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the Amazon all-time low and marking the best price we have tracked in 2023. While it might not be the brand new model, this one delivers both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless action on Android and PC for all of your mobile/cloud-based and at-home battlestation gaming needs – it even works wired with the included USB-C cable. You’ll find textured grips, your usual set of face buttons and triggers, a D-pad, and a 600mAh rechargeable battery that “provides up to 19 hours of battery life on a single charge.” More details below.

As we mentioned above you could instead opt for the new wired model we just detailed that sells for $35. But, if you’re going to go wired, we are also tracking the 8Bitdo models for a touch less with deals starting from $35 on Xbox and $25 on other platforms. Dive into those offers right here.

And while we are talking HyperX PC battlestation deals, we also just a spotted a notable deal on the brand’s Pulsefire Surge gaming mouse. Delivering a 16,000 DPI sensor to your desk, you can now land one of these for $41 for a new 2023 low at Amazon. All of the details you need on this discount are waiting in this morning’s deal coverage alongside the rest of our PC gaming deals right here.

HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller features:

More control over mobile gaming: Get better controls for your mobile gaming, and don’t slip up in the Clutch. You won’t have to worry about imprecise touchscreens letting you down with the Clutch’s precise input.

Comfortable ergonomic design: Play comfortably for longer with comfortable, textured grips. Take control with both hands and reduce the pain from “phone wrist” and “phone finger”.

Multi-platform for cloud gaming: Connect wirelessly to Android devices using Bluetooth, so you can play games on your tablet. Connect to your PC wirelessly (2.4GHz) via the included USB receiver, or play wired with the USB-C to USB-A cable.

Standard layout: The familiar buttons, D-pad, bumpers, analog sticks, and layout will let you utilize your experience and muscle memory so you can intuitively dive in.

Built-in rechargeable battery: The 600mAH rechargeable battery provides up to 19 hours of battery life on a single charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!