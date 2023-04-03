Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Behind the Frame, Evoland 2, This War of Mine, more

Monday morning has come back around again and we have a nice batch of discounted iOS apps and more to celebrate. Before you dive into the software offers, be sure to scope out the Apple Watch Ultra all-time lows we are tracking with the Alpine Loop band starting from $730 shipped. Then head below for today’s highlight game and app deals including titles like Behind the Frame, Dream A Little Dream, mySolar – Build your Planets, Evoland 2, This War of Mine, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PhotoGenik filter Pro editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dark Noise: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Behind the Frame: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $1 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: BeatHawk: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: My Movies 4 Pro – Movie & TV: $11 (Reg. $16)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch, Paint, Design: FREE (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Wild Hearts $50 all-time low, Like a Dragon Ishin! $40, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Fisheye Plus Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mobile Mouse & Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: WonderCat Adventures: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monoposto: $2.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tesla vs Lovecraft: $2 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office- Novel Game: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Choiceworks: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Random Number Generator +: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

More on Behind the Frame:

Behind the Frame is a vivid, interactive fiction about an aspiring artist on the cusp of finishing the final piece of her gallery submission. A relaxing, eloquent experience that can be played at any pace. Become immersed in a panoramic world filled with resplendent colors, beautiful hand-animated visuals, and a smooth, easy-listening soundtrack. As a passionate artist, seek the missing colors that will bring your paintings to life – all while remembering to take the occasional coffee and breakfast breaks that keep you going. There is more than what meets the eye, for every painting has a story to tell.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!