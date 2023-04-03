Today’s best game deals: Wild Hearts $50 all-time low, Like a Dragon Ishin! $40, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. While we did see a notable offer on the game as part of Amazon’s recent BOGO 50% off sale, the first straight up discount yet is now live on Wild Hearts. Regularly $70 on PS5 and Series X, Amazon is now offering it for $49.99 shipped on both platforms. This is nearly 30% off the going rate and new Amazon all-time lows. Having just released a few months ago, today’s deal mark the first chance we have tracked to score a straight cash discount on the game. Set in a world inspired by feudal Japan, Wild Hearts tasks players with taking on giant nature-infused beasts of lore – “survive their attacks, learn from their behaviors, and use your Karakuri and your weapons in combination to cut these creatures down to size.” It features an interesting on-the-fly crafting system and the ability to “unite with up to two friends (or other players) to stalk and hunt your prey.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition OLED Switch pre-orders now live!
***Nintendo Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Direct showcase!
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- Mutant Mudds Collection $23 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Bricktales eShop $24 (Reg. $30)
- NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection eShop $28 (Reg. $40)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $38 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection $25 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII (original) $8 (Reg. $16)
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Best Buy Spring video game deals: COD Modern Warfare II $55 (Reg. $70)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Digital Deluxe $56 (Reg. $70)
- Castlevania Requiem $4 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Franchise Hits Sale up to 85% off
- The Callisto Protocol $50 (Reg. $70)
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hades physical edition $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
GDC 2023 starts today and Microsoft is offering 12 FREE demos of unreleased games to try out
Nintendo adds Kirby’s Dream Land 2, BurgerTime, more to base tier Switch Online library
Cities: Skylines goes out with a bang, getting multiple DLCs ahead of sequel’s release
Official Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game and sticker pack now live from $299
Bethesda officially announces Starfield release date, new trailer, upcoming showcase, more
