Today's best game deals: Wild Hearts $50 all-time low, Like a Dragon Ishin! $40, more

Wild Hearts

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. While we did see a notable offer on the game as part of Amazon’s recent BOGO 50% off sale, the first straight up discount yet is now live on Wild Hearts. Regularly $70 on PS5 and Series X, Amazon is now offering it for $49.99 shipped on both platforms. This is nearly 30% off the going rate and new Amazon all-time lows. Having just released a few months ago, today’s deal mark the first chance we have tracked to score a straight cash discount on the game. Set in a world inspired by feudal Japan, Wild Hearts tasks players with taking on giant nature-infused beasts of lore – “survive their attacks, learn from their behaviors, and use your Karakuri and your weapons in combination to cut these creatures down to size.” It features an interesting on-the-fly crafting system and the ability to “unite with up to two friends (or other players) to stalk and hunt your prey.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

