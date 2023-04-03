Twelve South’s BookBook case outfits your iPad mini 6 in leather at $59.50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon now offers the Twelve South BookBook Case for iPad Mini 6 at $59.50 shipped. Marking only the second discount of the year, today’s offer lands from ths usual $70 MSRP. That 15% price cut is just below the April Fools’ day sale from over the weekend, and is clocking in at the second-best price of all-time. Last fall did see it drop down to $56, but this is still one of the first-ever chances to save. Covering your iPad mini 6 in a genuine leather build, this BookBook case sports Twelve South’s signature design that’s meant to look like a vintage book. Stylish looks aside, there’s also a hardback protective case on the inside that can be angled for typing or more comfortable drawing sessions. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

While it’s not made of leather, it’s still worth highlighting Apple’s Smart Folio case as another accessory to complete your iPad mini 6 kit. Starting at $50 via Amazon, this case sports the classic Apple design you’d expect and covers both the front and back of your device. The front folio section will not only keep things protected when not in use, but folds over into a stand. There are also several styles available which pair well with whatever device colorway you’re rocking.

As far as bringing that signature leather stylings to Apple’s latest iPadOS experience, last week just saw Twelve South debut its latest addition to its BookBook lineup. Made for the recent 10th Generation 10.9-inch iPad, this cover rocks all of the features we outlined above – just with a larger build designed around Apple’s first horizontally-oriented iPad. It’s now available for purchase and clocks in at $80 right now, too.

Twelve South BookBook Case features:

BookBook’s exterior is hand finished out of full-grain leather that patinas over time and softens with age. A seperate interior frame allows iPad to tilt to any angle and gives access to all ports easily, while a microfiber lining prevents scratching. BookBook’s unique look is often imitated, but none come close to the original. We use traditional book-binding techniques and hand finishing to make it look as close to its namesake as possible. Theives won’t target your iPad in BookBook.

