Twelve South refreshes BookBook leather cover lineup with new 10th Gen iPad case

Twelve South’s BookBook cover may very well be one of the brand’s most iconic releases of all-time, and today the company is bringing those signature stylings to Apple’s latest iPad form-factor. The new 10th Gen iPad hit the scene last fall with a refreshed 10.9-inch screen and landscape-first build, and now Twelve South is wrapping it in a protective leather cover thanks to the new BookBook 10th Gen iPad case.

With vintage book stylings giving the Twelve South BookBook its name, not all too much has changed over the years. The company has been refreshing that old school design for every new iPad since it the cover was first revealed all those years ago, and now is bringing the leather cover to Apple’s latest iPad.

The new 10th Generation iPad arrives as one of the more unique additions to Apple’s lineup. There’s a 10.9-inch screen which is nothing all too new, but the horizontal orientation means that it’s the first iPad that trades in the portrait-first mindset. Despite that adjustment, all of the usual Twelve South BookBook features remain. Here’s a quick recap.

A built-in typing/sketching angle protects your wrists for long sessions on iPad

An incorporated display stand allows you to show your work anywhere

Hardback covers, crush resistant spine and a soft interior lining keep iPad safe wherever you go

Though that last bullet remains the real star of the show for the cover. While most other cases rely on any mix of plastics and rubbers, Twelve South employs its unique design that turns your device into a leather-bound book. It has a stitched exterior that complements the hardback leather form that on top of sporting those iconic stylings, also manage to keep your device safe.

We’ve previously reviewed Twelve South’s BookBook covers for iPhone and walked away impressed. It’s not quite the same with the smaller footprint, but does give you an idea of what to expect from the build quality and overall stylings.

Now available for purchase, the BookBook case for 10th Gen iPad now arrives direct from Twelve South’s online storefront. It retails for $79.99, which is in-line with some other additions to the lineup of leather cover. The case isn’t going to be for everyone with a design that cares just as much about form as it does function, but is certainly a nice option for those who want something a bit more premium.

