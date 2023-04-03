Segway’s latest SuperScooter GT electric scooters now up to $500 off from $2,500

Segway is now offering its latest SuperScooter GT1 Electric Scooter for $2,499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $2,800, you’re looking at the first discount of the year and a well-timed spring discount to deliver the 2023 low. It comes within $100 of our previous Cyber Monday mention last year, and is the second-best discount of all-time since launching in August of last year. Segway’s new SuperScooter GT1 arrives centered around a 1,008Wh battery that powers the 3000W rear-wheel drive motor. Capable of accelerating to 30 MPH in under 8 seconds, you’re looking at a more commuter-ready 37.3 MPH top speed to pair with its 43.5-mile range. Everything is then packed into an aircraft-grade aluminum frame with front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and 11-inch tubeless tires. Head below for more.

Packed into a similar design as the lead deal, the SuperScooter GT2 steps up to an even more capable feature set. Segway is delivering an even faster electric ride thanks to a 43.5 MPH top speed powered by a 6000W 2-wheel drive motor that enables a 0 to 30 MPH acceleration in just under 4 seconds. That pairs with a 55.9-mile range, integrated transparent OLED display in-between the handlebars, and 1,512Wh battery. This model of course then steps up in price, and arrives with a more fitting $3,499.99 price tag to match all of the high-end functionality. This is delivering a new all-time low from its usual $4,000 price tag. It’s $9 under our previous December discount from last year and amounts to $500 in overall savings.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the spring, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. Some of the most compelling offerings have Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100 PD/AC portable power banks marked down to the best prices ever for only the second time, dropping to as low as $100. There’s $50 in savings for either of the two models, as well.

Segway SuperScooter GT1 features:

Whether you’re on flat asphalt, country lanes, or off-roading, you can personalize your hydraulic shocks to achieve the perfect ride. The GT1 includes a front and read 15-level damping adjustable hydraulic shock system.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

