Regularly over $200 stainless steel Elite Slim AeroGarden drops to $70 for today only

Today only, Woot is offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim indoor garden for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $206 directly from AeroGarden where it is currently on sale for $140, today’s deal is well below that and the lowest we can find. It also undercuts the current $137 Amazon listing and the spring sale price we tracked last month for a new 2023 low. Alongside the included Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit for freshly grown lettuces all year round, this unit delivers everything you need with no expertise needed to grow your own veggies, herbs, flowers, and more – six plants at a time up to 12 inches in height. No soil needed, just let the system do the work for you and follow the water reminders as needed. This model also delivers a more premium stainless steel finish as well as slimmer form-factor by comparison to the standard Harvest model. Head below for more details.

As of right now, the only more affordable option we can find from AeroGarden is the Sprout model that can only grow three plants at a time and currently starting at under $69. Slightly more affordable than the lead model and a notable option of you’re specifically looking for something more compact, but the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim is otherwise a better value.

And if you’re looking to customize your crop, you’ll find a wide range of AeroGarden seed pod kits available on Amazon starting at around $15 Prime shipped, from salsa sets and peppers to collections of popular herbs, and much more.

More focused on your outdoor space? Check out these deals on galvanized metal raised garden beds before you dive into our Green Deals and home goods discount hubs. The latter of which will also get your ready for backyard cookouts with deals on grills and even Char-Broil’s bullet charcoal smoker that has now dropped even lower to $174 shipped.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim features:

Grow up to 6 plants 5X faster than soil

20W LED grow light for full spectrum, optimal lighting

Up to 12″ of grow height for herbs, lettuces, tomatoes & more

Elegant, stainless-steel finish

Digital display and illuminated push button controls

Easy, automatic reminders for water & plant food

