Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dungeon Village 2, Snap Markup, Osmos, and more

We have now collected all of today’s most notable iOS game and app deals from Apple’s digital storefront. Check out the price drop we spotted on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 while they are down at $130 alongside this offer on Anker’s just-released M650 wireless microphone kit for Mac and iPhone, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight offers in today’s roundup include titles like 13’s, Snap Markup – Annotation Tool, Osmos for iPad, Dungeon Village 2, PRO SCANNER, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PhotoGenik filter Pro editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Osmos for iPad: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Village 2: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hero Emblems II: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tera Pro: $10 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: PRO SCANNER- PDF Document Scan: $8 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Violet $49, Castlevania Requiem $4, Mario titles, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PhotoGenik filter Pro editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dark Noise: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Behind the Frame: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $1 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: BeatHawk: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: My Movies 4 Pro – Movie & TV: $11 (Reg. $16)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch, Paint, Design: FREE (Reg. $10)

More on Dungeon Village 2:

Build and manage a town in grasslands, snow fields, even in the underworld! Set up inns, weapon stores, and more to convince adventurers to come visit. Use items and equipment to power up your adventurers and help them get more gold and experience from their quests. Be on the lookout for new dungeons to explore and new monsters to fight! Need help attracting adventurers? Try building new facilities, selling new kinds of food, or improving the local area to earn Titles. Keep experimenting, and you might stumble on some rare awards…

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!