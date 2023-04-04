Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Violet $49, Castlevania Requiem $4, Mario titles, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. If you have been waiting for a solid deal to pick up the new Pokémon Violet on Nintendo Switch, now’s your chance. Amazon is now offering physical copies for $48.99 shipped for a limited time. Regularly $60, this is matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today and that really didn’t last very long. Deals on the latest Gen 9 titles have been hard to come by under $52 or so and this deal likely won’t last the day. Alongside Pokémon’s new Scarlet and Violet TCG expansion, Pokémon Violet is the latest release in the main line RPG series on Switch and despite some launch hiccups, a wonderful experience for fans of the series. We certainly enjoyed our time with it and you can read all about our experience in our hands-on review. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
*** Nintendo’s refurbished Switch OLED at $300 (Orig. $350)
***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Mutant Mudds Collection $23 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Bricktales eShop $24 (Reg. $30)
- NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection eShop $28 (Reg. $40)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $38 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection $25 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Digital Deluxe $56 (Reg. $70)
- Castlevania Requiem $4 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Franchise Hits Sale up to 85% off
- The Callisto Protocol $50 (Reg. $70)
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hades physical edition $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
GDC 2023 starts today and Microsoft is offering 12 FREE demos of unreleased games to try out
Nintendo adds Kirby’s Dream Land 2, BurgerTime, more to base tier Switch Online library
Cities: Skylines goes out with a bang, getting multiple DLCs ahead of sequel’s release
Official Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game and sticker pack now live from $299
Bethesda officially announces Starfield release date, new trailer, upcoming showcase, more
