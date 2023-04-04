Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Violet $49, Castlevania Requiem $4, Mario titles, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesnintendoThe Pokémon Company
Reg. $60 $49

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. If you have been waiting for a solid deal to pick up the new Pokémon Violet on Nintendo Switch, now’s your chance. Amazon is now offering physical copies for $48.99 shipped for a limited time. Regularly $60, this is matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today and that really didn’t last very long. Deals on the latest Gen 9 titles have been hard to come by under $52 or so and this deal likely won’t last the day. Alongside Pokémon’s new Scarlet and Violet TCG expansion, Pokémon Violet is the latest release in the main line RPG series on Switch and despite some launch hiccups, a wonderful experience for fans of the series. We certainly enjoyed our time with it and you can read all about our experience in our hands-on review. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

*** Nintendo’s refurbished Switch OLED at $300 (Orig. $350)

***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!

***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499

***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5

GDC 2023 starts today and Microsoft is offering 12 FREE demos of unreleased games to try out

Nintendo adds Kirby’s Dream Land 2, BurgerTime, more to base tier Switch Online library

Cities: Skylines goes out with a bang, getting multiple DLCs ahead of sequel’s release

Official Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game and sticker pack now live from $299

Bethesda officially announces Starfield release date, new trailer, upcoming showcase, more

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo The Pokémon Company

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save 25% on Dyson’s Pure Cool TP01 HEPA Purifier ...
Bring the PAC-MAN Couchcade to a friend’s with 10...
ASUS’ upgraded RT-AX86U Pro Wi-Fi 6 gaming router...
Garmin’s rearview radar for bikes keeps you safe ...
PreSonus’ Revelator Dynamic stream/podcast USB Mi...
Lululemon April deals are live! Save up to 50% off jogg...
9to5Toys Daily: April 4, 2023 – Apple Watch SE 2 $219...
NZXT Capsule Mini review: Small, stylish, and sounds go...
Load more...
Show More Comments