Anker’s just-released M650 wireless microphone kit for Mac and iPhone sees first discount to $220

Just last month, Anker finally began shipping its new M650 wireless microphone kit. Now less than a month later, the very first discount is rolling around thanks to Amazon. Right now, you can score the AnkerWork M650 Lavalier Microphone kit for $219.99 shipped after code AWM650SD has been applied at checkout. This is delivering the very first chance to save since back over the pre-order phase, and the second-best price ever. So while you could have locked in a better value back before Anker even shipped this new release, this is the first offer to save some cash off the actual MSRP. In this case, it amounts to $30 in savings. Anker’s new M650 microphone kit features a pair of the wireless units which comes packed into what is essentially an oversized true wireless earbuds case. There’s a companion receiver which can be plugged into your Mac with a USB-C attachment, or iPhone 14 thanks to a swappable Lightning module. It can record from both of the mics at once, with a clip-on design that offers six hours of battery life per charge. We broke down what to expect from the experience in our launch coverage, and share some hands-on thoughts below from my usage over the past few weeks.

If you want to hear what the sound quality is like on the new AnkerWork M650 microphones, I have been using them to record 9to5Toys Daily for the past week. So if you’re a frequent listener, you’ll probably already know if the audio quality is good enough for your needs, and if not, it’s worth going and listening to a few episodes to hear for yourself. I’ll have a full review coming in the near future here. But if you’re wondering whether or not to buy with today’s discount, my first impressions have been very strong so far. Especially at $30 off.

As for the latest from Anker, the brand recently launched its latest iPhone 14 and Apple charging station. Sporting a unique triangular form-factor, it arrives as only the second release from Anker supporting the full 15W MagSafe charging spec. There’s also an integrated AirPods charging pad and a dock for Apple Watch, which we cover in our launch coverage.

AnkerWork M650 microphone kit features:

Free yourself to create on-the-go content with AnkerWork’s VoiceShield noise cancellation technology. Record confidently with natural, low, or high settings and a windproof cotton cover. Finally, a wireless lavalier microphone that works with your wardrobe. Swap between three colorful covers (metallic black, soft gold, dark jade) and attach magnetically or clip on to your outfit. With dual-channel lossless sound pickup, you can record two sound sources at the same time. And for super-long projects, store up to 7 hours of uncompressed audio—no harddrive required.

